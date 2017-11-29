GALLERY: Rocky CBD's huge new space for kids

KIDS' PLAY HAVEN: An artist's impression of the riverbank playground project which Acting Rockhampton Region Mayor says will create many great memories for families.

ACTING Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams can already hear the children play on the riverbank playground.

Yesterday, as he inspected progress at the playground site, his smile was broad as any toddler's as he eyed off the big slide and cool equipment.

This playground is part of the huge Rockhampton riverbank revitalisation that commenced last year.

Cr Williams said the much-anticipated project was expected to be completed in March, subject to weather, with everything running on time and on budget.

"This is the fun and exciting part of the lower bank of the Quay St redevelopment project and it is starting to surface out of the ground and take shape,” Cr Williams said.

He said the $36 million project was jointly funded by the Australian Government, Queensland Government and Rockhampton Regional Council.

"It's been in the pipeline since after Tropical Cyclone Marcia,” he said.

"It was a partnership built to to try and stimulate the economy.”

Cr Williams said the playground would provide many hours of enjoyment for the young kids in the community.

"Beside the river, it's going to have a good backdrop and a nice environment,” he said.

He said it was influenced by a similar play area at South Bank in Brisbane.

"It was mentioned at the start when we were looking at the designs in the initial stages to incorporate something similar with that type of activity,” he said.

"It was always part of the plan as to have something exciting and adventurous for the kids to play on.”

The playground will be equipped with lighting and CCTV cameras.

Cr Williams said it would be a cool environment when completed with shade sales and garden terraces to be included in the design.

COOL ENVIRONMENT: This image shows an artist's impression of the Rockhampton riverbank playground set to open in March next year. Contributed

He said once the playground, main plaza and restaurant were completed, the riverbank would look fantastic.

"Just recently completed is the first stage, the top bank of the project, and all of the feedback we have received for that has been quite positive,” he said.

A Rockhampton Regional Council spokeswoman said the water park play area on the riverbank was progressing well and was looking to open in Autumn next year.