GALLERY: Rocky celebrates after claiming Cup for first time

FLYING HIGH: Tyson Baxter launches into action on the second day of the Reef 2 Beef interclub series at the Rockhampton Motocross Club's Six Mile Raceway. Allan Reinikka ROK180318amotox3

MOTOCROSS: The Rockhampton Motocross Club has claimed the President's Cup for the first time after a strong showing in the opening round of the Reef 2 Beef inter-club series.

The two-day event is co-hosted by the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club and the Rockhampton club, and about 140 riders hit the Yeppoon track on Saturday and Rocky's Six Mile Raceway on Sunday.

There were strong numbers in all 14 classes on both days, which contributed to some great battles across the board.

The top five placegetters in each class earned points towards the Cup, which was introduced last year to help spice up the inter-club rivalry.

Yeppoon, who held the Cup, led after the opening day's racing but was reined in by Rocky on the Sunday.

Rockhampton president Peter Dark said it was good to finally lay claim to the Cup, which would take pride of place in the trophy cabinet "well above the flood level” at the club headquarters at Pink Lily.

Yeppoon president Paul Warr was quick to have a friendly dig at his rival.

"I told Darky he needed to finally get his name on the trophy. To be honest, we were a bit tired of having to maintain it and polish it,” he said.

"We made it pretty clear they could borrow it but not keep it. We'll be ready to take it back at the second round in a month's time.”

Jacob Shields, who recently graduated to senior lites, was one of Yeppoon's best at the weekend, while Cooper Downing and Jeremy Pickering were in a long list of solid performers for Rocky.