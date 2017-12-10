GALLERY: Rocky Christmas carols go off with a blast

Thomas Kuhl, Rachel Egretz, Natasha Egretz, Mileisha Williams, Patrick Kuhl and Jamahal Williams settle in for a spectacular night of Carols by Candellight.

Thomas Kuhl, Rachel Egretz, Natasha Egretz, Mileisha Williams, Patrick Kuhl and Jamahal Williams settle in for a spectacular night of Carols by Candellight. Tamara MacKenzie ROK101217tkcaro

FOR first-time mum, Natasha Egretz, Christmas was going to be extra special this year.

The 20-year-old Rockhampton woman was excited to share her first Christmas with daughter, Mileisha Williams, as she enjoyed the Mayor's Christmas Carols last night.

A sea of red, white and green trickled through the gates of the Music Bowl to celebrate the Christmas Spirit.

Candles and glow sticks lit the night sky like a magical blanket as the sound of carols chimed through the air.

Families packed picnic blankets, fresh firewood pizzas and delicious treats in hand ready to settle in on a great night.

For Natasha, it was about sharing the Christmas spirit with her newborn, partner Jamahal and her family.

The Luna Markets were on at the back of the Music Bowl. AnglicareCQ had emergency candles and glow sticks available for families to purchase at the night.

Natasha embraced the talent of Rocky singers with her six-month-old daughter and family saying it was a great performance.

Her two nephews, Thomas and Patrick, particularly loved the carols with Natasha saying they sang along to some of the songs.

Natasha had even got a custom Christmas dress made for Mileisha with her name and age embroidered in to commemorate her first Christmas.

"We didn't go too overboard with presents because she's still so young but the outfit is more special,” she said.

Although Mileisha loved the music from this year's carols, Natasha said next year would be even better.

"She'll be up and dancing for next year I'm sure,” she said.