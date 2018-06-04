GALLERY: Rocky netball teams continue winning run in QPL

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Julie Brydon in action against Mackay in Round 2 of the Queensland Premier League.

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Julie Brydon in action against Mackay in Round 2 of the Queensland Premier League.

NETBALL: Rockhampton's open, under-18 and under-16 teams are all but guaranteed berths in the Queensland Premier League finals after their good form continued at the weekend.

The three teams each won their two games in Round 2 of the competition played at Rockhampton's Jardine Park on Saturday.

Those results followed similar success in the opening round in Gladstone a fortnight ago, with the final round for this region to be played in early August.

The QPL is a competition designed to determine the best association teams in the state, culminating in a finals weekend from September 29 to October 1 at Caloundra.

Rockhampton opens coach Barb Ahmat said it was "highly likely” the three Rocky teams would be making the trip south in September.

The opens recorded two convincing wins, beating Gladstone 54-29 and Mackay 53-29.

The under-18s beat Gladstone 57-19 and Mackay 40-31, while the under-16s beat Capricorn Coast 34-17 and Gladstone 34-23.

Ahmat said Angela Horn provided some great guidance for the opens at the goal shooting end, while the inclusion of Julie Brydon in centre court added some speed.

She said a feature of the team's performance had been the defence.

"That's been a big part of our success so far. All the defenders are quite experienced and communicate well with each other,” Ahmat said.

"We've rotated players from game to game, depending on availability. A lot of them have enjoyed playing with different players and found they've worked together really well right from the get-go.

"Each round, they're certainly getting to know each other's play a little better.”

Ahmat said the open team members looked forward to competing against some of the powerhouse clubs from the south-east corner in the finals, while for the under-18 and under-16 players, it was an opportunity for talent to be identified for higher honours.