GALLERY: Rocky residents experience first polo match

IT WAS a seas of wide brimmed hats, relaxed suit jackets and sparkling champagne as 2000 spectators flocked to Rockhampton's first pop up polo event.

The field which was nestled between to rows of marques and white picket fences, was home to the State of Origin themed clash that kicked off around 12.30pm on Saturday.

Kicking off the game at Victoria Park with the ball toss was urban polo manager Janek Gazecki's wife, Natalie Decorte.

Natalie first got her start in the world of polo when she met Janek 10 years ago.

"I actually met my husband in Melbourne about eight years ago now and before that I had never been to a Polo event," she said.

"I've just learnt on the job and now we have three kids together and travel to the different events together."

Natalie said Janek was very passionate about polo, especially when it came to brining it out of the city centres and into the country.

"He does what he loves and I support him, I love the polo, the horses, the people and the fashion, it is a dream job really," she said.

The young polo wife said she was heavily involved in the fashion side of the event as well.

"If any one asks what to wear my husband points them in my direction and everyone has done a great job in following the fashion guidelines," Natalie said .

When it comes to rules of fashion, the polo tends not to have as many rules as the races.

Natalie said the fashion really revolved around being comfortable.

"It's not really the place to where stilettos because you're around grass the whole day so you're only going to be sinking into the grass and we say no denim, it needs to be a little bit smarter than that," she said.

"But it's definitely about working your sunnies and hat into your outfit because you are outside all day."

"Polo is a really elegant look, you're trying to get a look that looks like you didn't actually try to hard so it can be tricky but the men and the women really made an effort and look amazing."

