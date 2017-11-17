Gallery: Rocky's Christmas street parade in pics

AUSSIE CHRISTMAS: The PCYC float at the Stockland Christmas Parade in Rockhampton.

HUNDREDS of Rockhampton locals filled the streets with festive cheer last night for the 23rd annual Christmas parade.

Around 45 floats made their way from the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds to Stockland Rockhampton via Musgrave Street.

There a festive concert for the community was held.

All profits raised at the parade will support Cancer Council Queensland's vital work .

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Ms Chris McMillan said the parade had become a real highlight for many locals.

Stockland Rockhampton Centre Manager Andrew Provan said the company was thrilled to once again partner with Cancer Council Queensland for the parade.

"The Rockhampton Christmas Parade is a great event to celebrate the start of the festive season, promoting strong community connections for the people of Rockhampton,” he said.