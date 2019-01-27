GALLERY: Sand castle building competition on Australia Day

GREAT weather and fantastic community spirit saw thousands of Central Queenslanders flock to Yeppoon's Main Beach yesterday.

They were attracted to Livingstone Shire to celebrate Australia Day and be part of the 25th year of Capricorn Coast Great Australia Day Beach Party.

Capricorn Coast Community Events Chairman Mr Bill Ludwig said the few showers the passed through in the late morning did not dampen either the enthusiasm of the crowd that grew steadily all day and into the evening.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"From the children sporting brightly painted face with Australia Day theme and flags to the mums. Dads and grandparents it was obvious that everyone was out to have a great day and be part of the celebrations," Mr Ludwig said.

"The enthusiasm of the crowd also reflected in the high levels of participation throughout the day from the Cap Coast Runners family fun run, which attracted a record 500 participants, to the beach games and other planned family fun activities," Mr Ludwig said.

"Interest in the sand-sculpture competition was huge with the number of entries doubling from last year and the standard of the sculptures nothing short of extraordinary.

"The day was certainly a milestone for our hard working committee and volunteers in reaching 25 years of running this fantastic 'signature' event for our community and the region.

"What was particularly rewarding was the positive community feedback that this year's beach party celebration was one of our best ever.

Mr Ludwig said the day would also not have been possible without the on-going generous support of our corporate and local business sponsors, media partners and Livingstone Shire Council.

"Special thanks must also go to the SES volunteers, Yeppoon Police, stage crews and Council's support team who all put in a huge effort once again to help stage this year's event.

"The combined effort and crowd participation is a true reflection of the community spirit that Australia Day brings out when we all come together to celebrate our national day."