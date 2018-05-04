Menu
WINNER: City of Rockhampton ladies open champion Sarah Antcliff with financial adviser Dean Tipping from event sponsor, The Investment Collective.
GALLERY: Sarah shoots to victory in Rocky Ladies Open

Pam McKay
4th May 2018 5:12 PM

GOLF: Sarah Antcliff has been crowned The Investment Collective City of Rockhampton Ladies Open champion.

The Yeppoon golfer carded a score of 80 on the Rockhampton Golf Course today to finish one shot clear of Lorretta Donaldson.

Biloela's Tracey Green won B-grade with 93, while Yeppoon's Kathryn McPhail took the honours in C-grade with 105.

Rockhampton Golf Club ladies captain Cathy Simmers said 95 players, 30 more than last year, teed off today.

"It was a real success, and the course is immaculate at the moment,” she said.

"It was great to have such a big field and the clubhouse was full for the presentations, which was lovely.”

The action continues tomorrow with 200 players registered for the Bank of Queensland North Rockhampton City of Rockhampton Men's Open Championships.

They will be on course from 6.45am on Saturday and Sunday.

CITY OF ROCKHAMPTON LADIES OPEN RESULTS

  • Gross winners: A-grade, Sarah Antcliff 80; B-grade, Tracey Green 93; C-grade, Kathryn McPhail 105
  • Nett winners: A-grade, Nadine Battilana 69; B-grade, Lesley Heap 72; C-grade, Gayle Field 75
  • Best nett by a local (Charles Kerr Cup): Lorretta Donaldson 68
  • Best nett by a visitor: Casey Drochman 74
  • Best nett by a veteran: betty Dann 74
