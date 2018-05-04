GALLERY: Sarah shoots to victory in Rocky Ladies Open

WINNER: City of Rockhampton ladies open champion Sarah Antcliff with financial adviser Dean Tipping from event sponsor, The Investment Collective.

GOLF: Sarah Antcliff has been crowned The Investment Collective City of Rockhampton Ladies Open champion.

The Yeppoon golfer carded a score of 80 on the Rockhampton Golf Course today to finish one shot clear of Lorretta Donaldson.

Biloela's Tracey Green won B-grade with 93, while Yeppoon's Kathryn McPhail took the honours in C-grade with 105.

Rockhampton Golf Club ladies captain Cathy Simmers said 95 players, 30 more than last year, teed off today.

"It was a real success, and the course is immaculate at the moment,” she said.

"It was great to have such a big field and the clubhouse was full for the presentations, which was lovely.”

The action continues tomorrow with 200 players registered for the Bank of Queensland North Rockhampton City of Rockhampton Men's Open Championships.

They will be on course from 6.45am on Saturday and Sunday.

