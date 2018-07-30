GALLERY: Seagulls soar to wrap up A-grade minor premiership

DETERMINED RUN: Yeppoon's hooker George Grant was one of his team's best in their 10-point win over Rockhampton Brothers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: "A great team performance and a real confidence booster.”

That is how Yeppoon Seagulls coach Scott Minto summed up his team's 10-point win over Rockhampton Brothers that secured them the 2018 A-grade minor premiership.

"We got the result which is really good,” Minto said yesterday.

"The boys knew that they had to turn up on Saturday night and I think a lot of them prepared really well which showed in the result.

"They played together and stuck it to Brothers from the opening whistle.

"We didn't talk about the minor premiership before the game, we just spoke about playing hard and making sure we played for the full term, which we did.

"Obviously the job's not done but to get to that position at regular season's end is a good achievement for the group and a reward for their hard work.”

Yeppoon got off to the perfect start with Sam Lollo crossing for the team's first try in the third minute, but the Brethren responded with back-to-back tries to Matthew Baker and Lachlan Campbell to lead 8-6.

Hard-working hooker George Grant got Yeppoon back in front when he crossed in the 19th minute and a try to Sam Stibbards in the dying minutes of the first half extended the lead to 18-8 at the break.

It was a dour struggle in the opening stages of the second half before Yeppoon's Jeff Russell found the tryline in the 20th minute. Brothers Brenton Pinkerton scored late to make the final score 22-12.

Rugby League: Brothers' Riley Reid. Allan Reinikka ROK280718aleague2

Yeppoon sits four points clear of Rocky Brothers, with Norths Chargers four points further back in third with one game left in the regular season.

Yeppoon are away to Gladstone Brothers next Saturday and Minto said the approach would be no different.

"You don't change your attitude or your mindset; every game's a chance to grow and learn more about yourself,” he said. "We'll go there determined to get the job done and work at things we know we have to improve on.”

This is Minto's third year as A-grade coach at Yeppoon and what he believes is his best.

"I think this year has been different largely due to being more experienced which in turn has enabled me to be more prepared, but also having Shaun Goode beside me full-time as well has been a real coup.

"I think we have approached this season a lot better from the get-go and our preparation's been second to none.

"We've been lucky in that we haven't had a great deal of injuries like seasons gone by, which has meant more consistency in our games, but the performances of key members like Gavin Hiscox have really boosted the squad as a whole.”

