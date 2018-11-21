Menu
Arlene Illian with Paige Riley at the Glenmore State High School formal.
GALLERY: See all the fashion from the Glenmore High formal

21st Nov 2018 9:00 AM
MORE than 80 proud seniors celebrated their graduation from Glenmore State High School in style.

The high school held its annual formal last Wednesday at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Navies and shades or red were the colours of the moment, with the ladies frocking up for an evening of fun while the guys dressed in classic-chic style with lots of navy suits and patterned shirts.

Check out our full gallery below to see if your family or friends were snapped looking their best.

