GALLERY: See all the fashion from the Glenmore High formal

Arlene Illian with Paige Riley at the Glenmore State High School formal.

Arlene Illian with Paige Riley at the Glenmore State High School formal. Glenmore State High School

MORE than 80 proud seniors celebrated their graduation from Glenmore State High School in style.

The high school held its annual formal last Wednesday at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Navies and shades or red were the colours of the moment, with the ladies frocking up for an evening of fun while the guys dressed in classic-chic style with lots of navy suits and patterned shirts.

Check out our full gallery below to see if your family or friends were snapped looking their best.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Check out other CQ school's formal photos here:

Rockhampton State High School