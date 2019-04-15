Menu
L-R Irene Oliver, Lynda Richards, Rachel Reabel, Teresa Lam, Donna Berg and Nicola Berg at the 2019 DLV Finance 2yo Classic Race Day.
GALLERY: See all the glamour from this weekend's races

15th Apr 2019 12:52 PM
THREE days of events filled the weekend schedule for stock buyers and sellers at the 2019 DLV Finance Capricornia Yearling Sale Race Day.

It kicked off on Friday with yearling inspections,a country cup race day at Callaghan Park and a classic Calcutta.

Taking a walk around the pens at Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds there were hopeful sellers ready to showcase their equine talent.

Take a look through our gallery from the 2yo Classic Race Day.

