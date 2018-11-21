Menu
Clinton Wagg and Aria Roser at the North Rockhampton State High School formal.
GALLERY: See all the looks from the North Rocky High formal

21st Nov 2018 5:05 PM
OVER 100 proud seniors celebrated their high school graduation from North Rockhampton High School.

The annual event was held last Thursday night at the Rockhampton Heritage Village.

Black, red and blue were the most popular colour for the ladies, while classic black, grey and blue suits were the style of choice for the men.

Check out our gallery to see if your family or friends were snapped looking their best.

