Joshua Quinlan-Smith and Tia Richardson
Joshua Quinlan-Smith and Tia Richardson Emmaus College
Fashion & Beauty

GALLERY: See all the photos from the Emmaus College formal

28th Nov 2018 9:00 AM
SENIOR students from Emmaus College gathered to celebrate their end of year formal on 17th of November at the School's hall.

A large crowd gathered to watch the 222 graduating seniors walk the red carpet and celebrate the end of their high school life.

Red's, blues and blush tones proved popular among the ladies, with the guys choosing blues, greys and tan for their suits.

Check out our gallery to see if your family of friends were snapped looking their best.

