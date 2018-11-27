Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rose Alexander and Josh Williams
Rose Alexander and Josh Williams The Cathedral College
Fashion & Beauty

GALLERY: See all the photos from the TCC formal

27th Nov 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than 90 proud seniors celebrated their graduation from The Cathedral College in style.

The class of 2018 stepped out in style in front of a 1,500 strong crowd to celebrate their graduation formal at the college's Mercy Centre.

A fully catered sit down dinner for students and their parents numbering close to 600 was a fitting formal affair to celebrate the conclusion of secondary schooling and their Catholic education at The Cathedral College.

Blues, reds, and floral proved to be most popular among the ladies, while the guys dressed in classic-chic style with lots of navy and grey suits.

Check out our full gallery below to see if your family or friends were snapped looking their best.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Check out other CQ school's formal photos here:

Rockhampton State High School

Glenmore State High School

North Rockhampton State High School

Mount Morgan High School

the cathedral college rockhampton tmbformals
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Cap Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new payment terms

    premium_icon Cap Coast businesses excluded from BHP's new payment terms

    Business Higher turnover businesses on the Capricorn Coast excluded from mining giant's 30-day payment decision

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    premium_icon Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

    Crime Arrest was the culmination of an exhaustive police investigation

    Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    premium_icon Man accused of choking a woman three times in one night

    Crime Jason Ryan Felthouse pleaded not guilty and the trial continues

    Local Partners