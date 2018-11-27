GALLERY: See all the photos from the TCC formal

MORE than 90 proud seniors celebrated their graduation from The Cathedral College in style.

The class of 2018 stepped out in style in front of a 1,500 strong crowd to celebrate their graduation formal at the college's Mercy Centre.

A fully catered sit down dinner for students and their parents numbering close to 600 was a fitting formal affair to celebrate the conclusion of secondary schooling and their Catholic education at The Cathedral College.

Blues, reds, and floral proved to be most popular among the ladies, while the guys dressed in classic-chic style with lots of navy and grey suits.

Check out our full gallery below to see if your family or friends were snapped looking their best.

