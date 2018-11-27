Menu
Hannah Belot and Femi Adeniyi.
Hannah Belot and Femi Adeniyi.
GALLERY: See all the pictures from Heights College formal

27th Nov 2018 2:15 PM
SENIOR students from Heights College gathered at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on the 16th of November to celebrate their formal.

A large crowd gathered to watch the 73 graduating seniors walk the red carpet and celebrate the end of their high school life.

Red's, blues and blush tones proved popular among the ladies, with the guys choosing blues, greys and tan for their suits.

Check out our gallery to see if your family of friends were snapped looking their best.

Check out other CQ school's formal pictures here:

Rockhampton State High School

Glenmore State High School

North Rockhampton State High School

Mount Morgan High School

The Cathedral College

    Eight tug boats help free stranded coal ship near Gladstone

    Rural firies' huge sacrifice to fight 'horrendous' inferno

    Well-known bowler charged with wife's manslaughter

