BACK TO SCHOOL: Chelsea Flick (aged nine) starts Year 4 while her younger brother, Jacob (aged six) begins Year 1.
News

GALLERY: See our CQ kids on their first day of school

29th Jan 2019 6:45 PM
PORTS are packed, lunch boxes filled and stationery at the ready.

Many students from across the region have stepped through the front gate of their school for their first day in 2019.

On page three, we introduced you to young Johanna, who began Year One at Rockhampton Grammar School yesterday.

After the tears stream down their face with pride, many parents watch their little ones begin a new journey.

Check out these photos of local kids as they prepare for their new school year.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

