GALLERY: See photos from the Lighthouse College formal

The graduating class of 2018 at the Lighthouse Christian College senior formal on November 19. Lighthouse Christian College

SENIOR students from Lighthouse Christian School gathered at Kortes Resort on the 16th of November to celebrate their formal.

The graduating class came together to walk the red carpet and celebrate the end of their high school life.

Pale pinks and blues and red proved popular among the ladies, with the guys choosing blues, greys and tan for their suits.

Check out our gallery to see if your family of friends were snapped looking their best.

