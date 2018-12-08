GALLERY: See pictures from Rocky North Special School formal

Keely-Anne Hinze at the Rockhampton North Special School senior formal on the 16th of November.

SENIOR students from the Rockhampton North Special School gathered on the 16th of November to celebrate their formal.

The graduating class came together to walk the red carpet at the Rockhampton Heritage Village to celebrate the end of their high school life.

Pink and purple proved popular among the ladies, while grey proved to be the colour of the moment for the guys

Check out our gallery to see if your family of friends were snapped looking their best.

