GALLERY: See the photos from the Rocky Special School formal

Rhys Stewart at the 2018 Rockhampton Special School formal on November 14. Rockhampton Special School

CELEBRATING the end of their high school life, eight senior from the Rockhampton Special School gathered to enjoy a night in style.

The class of 2018 stepped out dressed to the nines on Wednesday November 14, excited to celebrate their achievements.

The guys looked dashing in grey and navy suits while the ladies looked lovely in pink and blue.

Click through our gallery to below to see if your friends and family were snapped looking their best.

