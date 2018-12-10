Menu
Motor Sports

Gallery: See the thrills from Saturday's Rocky Round Up

10th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
SPEEDWAY: Drivers from across the state tore through the muddy tracks at Rockhampton Showground's McCosker Speedway Production Sedans event on Saturday.

Despite rainy conditions, the Production Sedans, the Wingless Sprints, the Super Stockers, Street Stocks, F500s and the junior events drew in the crowds.

Taking out first place for the Round Up was Maryborough's Joel Berkley. In second place was fellow Maryborough driver Brayden Pacey and in third place was Gympie's Dan Henshaw.

The Rocky Round Up Production Sedans main event was reportedly a long while in the making, with McCosker Speedway working hard to bring the event to the height it has appeared to grown to.

All together, there was 19 cars that competed in the Production Sedans.

These numbers have climbed from previous years, with Rockhampton locals Michael Johnson, Scott Black, Tony Owen and Kev Young participating in Saturday night's main event.

The dampened dirt at the Showgrounds created a perfect track for drivers and a break from the usual dusty conditions associated with CQ heat.

McCosker Speedway thanked associate sponsors, Hutchinson Builders (major sponsors), Down Under Graphics, JRI, Cols Fibreglass and Freight Solutions. The committee also thanked Schwarz Excavations for the use of their grader for this meeting and the track staff (including Andrew Roberts and Brendan Voois) for working to prepare the track for the night.

