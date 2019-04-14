GALLERY: Sellers hope for lucky jackpots at annual sale

YEARLING SALE: L-R Kelly Hutton and Karyn Redmountain at the 2019 DLV Finance 2yo Classic Race Day.

YEARLING SALE: L-R Kelly Hutton and Karyn Redmountain at the 2019 DLV Finance 2yo Classic Race Day. Liam Fahey

THREE days of events filled the weekend schedule for stock buyers and sellers from across the region and beyond.

The 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sale started on Friday with yearling inspections, a country cup race day at Callaghan Park and a classic Calcutta.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Taking a walk around the pens at Robert Schwarten Pavilion at Rockhampton Showgrounds, there were hopeful sellers ready to showcase their equine.

In this gallery, you'll see some of the faces who showed up at the 2019 DLV Finance 2yo Classic Race Day over the weekend.