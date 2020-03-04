GALLERY: Senior students stun at glitzy formal

THE Rockhampton Grammar School's senior formal proved a glamorous occasion with 154 students in their best attire on Friday evening.

Their night began with the arrival of cars at the school's roundabout, and a stunning backdrop of a historic fig tree.

After this talking point, about 1000 guests viewed the walk-through at the Rockhampton Grammar School's Spaceframe. About 500 students and their families attended the dinner and dance at Rockhampton Showgrounds' Robert Schwarten Pavilion.

See about 80 photos in The Morning Bulletin's Thursday edition.