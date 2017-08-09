25°
GALLERY: Sneak peak at the weird and wacky RGS musical

Shayla Bulloch | 9th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
HORRIFYING STORY: William Smith and Ellie Belonogoff play Seymour and Audrey in the Little Shop of Horrors musical performed by The Rockhampton Grammar School.
HORRIFYING STORY: William Smith and Ellie Belonogoff play Seymour and Audrey in the Little Shop of Horrors musical performed by The Rockhampton Grammar School.

IF you've never heard of Little Shop of Horrors before, lead actor William Smith said you're in for a treat.

From a human eating plant to 1960s rock 'n' roll, Will said the Rockhampton Grammar School's annual musical had promised to deliver.

The talented and diverse cast will perform the classic production for unsuspecting crowds from August 11-13.

"There's a lot of plot twists and people will walk away very stunned,” Will said.

The Year 12 talent will play a cunning orphan named Seymour and said the production pushed his boundaries as a beginner actor and let the cast experiment with different personalties.

"People will wonder if what they just watched was only a school production,” Will said.

One of the youngest lead actors, Benedict Wright, will debut in his first high-school production as a Year 7 student.

He said the atmosphere of this musical was like none he'd ever been in and his fellow class-mates said his abilities outdid his age.

Alex Cocks, who plays Mrs Mushnik, said the amount of effort that went into props and rehearsals were incredible and she couldn't wait to perform on Friday.

"Every single time I get nervous but we're all so excited,” she said.

Director Jan Kennedy had been involved in 22 musicals for the school but said this one was like no other.

The music and drama teacher said the eccentric outfits, songs and props were what enticed her to finally give it a go.

"There are plenty of surprises, a lot of audience participation and spectacle right to the very end,” she said.

"Every character is so individual and has a reason for being on that stage.”

Former RGS student, Michael Kennedy, couldn't keep away from musical theatre and has taken on the co-director role alongside his mum.

"I've been with it every step of the way and I guess I just grew up around musical theatre,” he said.

"This musical is much more accessible than previous with less traditional musical aspects and more rock 'n' roll.”

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

  • Venue: Pilbeam Theatre
  • When: Friday, 11 August 2017 - Sunday, 13 August 2017.
  • Time: Friday 7.30pm, Saturday 7.30pm and Sunday 1.30pm .
  • Cost: Adult $31, Pensioner $27, Junior $25, Unemployed $25
  • Phone: 4927 4111
Topics: little shop of horrors pilbeam theatre rgs rockhampton

