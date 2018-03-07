GALLERY: Sneak peek inside gigantic new Rocky Bunnings

The finishing touches are being put on the new Bunnings store which is about to open next week.

Chris Ison ROK070318cbunnings7

THE new, super-sized Bunnings Warehouse opened its doors to The Morning Bulletin to provide a sneak peek of what's in store for the public when the centre opens next week.

Staff scattered throughout the store and the anticipation was palpable as plans rolled out for the store's trade event at 4pm this afternoon.

Bunnings Complex Manager Glen Reid said "400 people”, consisting of commercial tradies and family members, will attend the catered event and receive an exclusive sneak preview of the store.

The store itself was abuzz with activity, as staff members worked tirelessly to have the store ready for the grand opening next week.

Mr Reid was excited for the public to see what the new store has to offer.

"This is absolutely great,” he said.

"When people see this store, they're going to be absolutely excited.

"A lot of work has gone into it but it's a fantastic looking store.”

The new store is "a quarter of the size bigger” than the old Bunnings, which has allowed the new site to have a larger timber yard and nursery.

"Our nursery is actually three times the size of the other stores so for all those green thumbs, it's going to be very good,” Mr Reid said.

The famous Bunnings sausage sizzle will also be a regular occurrence from "day one”, with Bunnings continuing to support community groups.

"We have a vast range of different groups we support from Men's Shed to Riding with Disabilities,” Mr Reid said.

The store will also be hosting a number of events for the first two weekends from March 17, including family-friendly activities, jumping castles, face painting and DIY workshops.

"We're looking forward to seeing all our regular customers from Rockhampton come over and see the store,” Mr Reid said.

"We'll be moving our stock over from the old store progressively behind the scenes over the next month.

"Bits and pieces will come over and we'll distribute that through the other stores as well.”

The old store's staff members have been transferred over to the new store and 30 new staff members were hired at the end of last year.

"We've been working between both stores in putting this together,” Mr Reid said.

The new Bunnings now has 175 team members.

When it comes to what's in store for the old site however, the public will have to stay tuned.

"That's in the hands of our property owners,” Mr Reid said.

"I'm not sure. It will be a little secret coming out later on.”

The new Bunnings is located at 540 Yaamba Road, Norman Gardens.