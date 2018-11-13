GALLERY: Soldiers take on epic amphibious training exercise

THOUSANDS of members of the Singapore Armed Forces took part in a joint training activity with the Australian Defence Force at the Shoalwater Bay training area last Thursday.

The joint amphibious training exercise, 'Exercise Trident', included more than 110 Australian Army personnel from the 8th/9th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment based in Brisbane, and around 1260 Singapore Armed Forces members.

The exercise was focused on conventional war fighting, and aimed at enhancing the interoperability of Australian and Singapore military forces.