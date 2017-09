Kallum Sander from Baker Moller - Moran Tailored Bar Services at the Food and Wine Festival on Quay Street.

Kallum Sander from Baker Moller - Moran Tailored Bar Services at the Food and Wine Festival on Quay Street. Chris Ison ROK170917cfood1

KEEN wine-o's and food enthusiasts gathered in their thousands over the weekend all thirsty for a fun night at the Capricorn Food and Festival.

A wide selection of wine and food distributors from around the country gathered on Quay St serving up something for everyone's palate.

Check out the gallery below for some of the highlights.