Gallery: Spectacle of Christmas spirit in Rocky cathedral

Christmas Day Mass at the St Joseph's Cathedral in South Rockhampton.

Christmas Day Mass at the St Joseph's Cathedral in South Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

CHOIR songs echoed off the St Joseph's Cathedral walls as families milled into Christmas Day Mass this morning.

The spectacle of red, green, tinsel and vibrant smiles of young and old filled the church pews to a crowd of an estimated 150-plus people.

As Bishop Michael McCarthy opened the 9.30am Christmas Day Mass, strangers, family and friends turned to their neighbours to greet them, and fill the air with well-wishes on the holy day.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bishop McCarthy used his Christmas message to reflect on his visit to Bethlehem in March this year.

He reflected that two millennia since the birth of Jesus, a great divide still separates the now vibrant, modern city from the surrounding countryside.

Christmas Day Mass at the St Joseph's Cathedral in South Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

"Which hinders the easy passage between Bethlehem and Jerusalem," he said.

"two millennia since the birth of Jesus, similar tensions permeate our society and the respect for life is at a low ebb."

Bishop McCarthy went on to translate his learnings to those inside the walls of the Rockhampton cathedral; "built with the stones of the Darumbal people" and on faith of previous generations.

Christmas Day Mass at the St Joseph's Cathedral in South Rockhampton. Amber Hooker

"Our following of Jesus today ensures we are left in no doubt, life is a gift," he said in part.

"All human life is precious, from the beginning when two cells collide in love, until the God, who loves us deeply, invites us to begin the journey home.

"This is what a Christian, one who follows Jesus, believes.

"May we walk together in that love as we wait and prepare for Jesus' coming.

"God bless you and all your families this Christmas."

This was one of a number of Christmas services held by different faiths across Central Queensland today.

Bishop McCarthy's Christmas message in full:

Bishop Michael McCarthy shares a message of love as he opens Christmas Mass, 2017. Amber Hooker

In March this year, I visited the town of Bethlehem. Bethlehem is a modern and vibrant city where university students, tourists and Palestinians all mix.

Yet, there is a great divide that separates this town from the surrounding countryside which hinders the easy passage between Bethlehem and Jerusalem.

Two millennia since the birth of Jesus, similar tensions permeate our society and the respect for life is at a low ebb.

Tracing back to the first Christmas, despite all the tensions and the difficulty of being an infant in those times, Jesus arrived; a baby born, like us, into a human family, out of the slip steam of God's love.

His message was simple; out of being born from love, we are all loved by the author of life and we are invited to do the same, to ensure dignity and support for human life as it is a treasured gift from God.

Our following of Jesus today ensures we are left in no doubt, life is a gift.

All human life is precious, from the beginning when two cells collide in love, until the God, who loves us deeply, invites us to begin the journey home. This is what a Christian, one who follows Jesus, believes.

May we walk together in that love as we wait and prepare for Jesus' coming.

God bless you and all your families this Christmas.

Yours sincerely

Catholic Bishop of Rockhampton Reverend Michael McCarthy