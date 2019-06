SENIOR students from St Brendan's College Yeppoon stepped out in style with their partners on June 1 to celebrate their 2019 Formal.

With the theme 'Tropical Nights', 63 stylish gents and their beautiful partners walked the red carpet on the college lawns, before they moved into the school hall to celebrate the milestone of their final year in secondary school with their family and friends.

Check out our gallery below of all the red carpet arrivals.