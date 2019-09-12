GALLERY: Staff and readers’ share dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire
RESIDNETS were in a panic and firefighters had their skills put to the ultimate test yesterday when the Mount Archer bushfire came roaring down the hills, threatening properties in North Rockhampton.
The Morning Bulletin staff member Russell Prothero visited the North Rockhampton bushfire front last night to capture the burning hills.
Readers’ have also shared their photos of the blaze with us. Check them out in the photo gallery below.