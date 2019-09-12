Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fires burn towards residences in Frenchville.
Fires burn towards residences in Frenchville.
News

GALLERY: Staff and readers’ share dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Sep 2019 11:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDNETS were in a panic and firefighters had their skills put to the ultimate test yesterday when the Mount Archer bushfire came roaring down the hills, threatening properties in North Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin staff member Russell Prothero visited the North Rockhampton bushfire front last night to capture the burning hills.

Readers’ have also shared their photos of the blaze with us. Check them out in the photo gallery below.

Photos
View Gallery
bushfire photo gallery tmbfire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire crews work to contain three bushfires

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire crews work to contain three bushfires

    News People in all areas will be affected by smoke, and are asked to close windows and doors

    Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    premium_icon Yeppoon murder case faces further delays

    News THE case of an alleged Yeppoon murderer will not return to court until next...

    Tamil family ‘literally costing us millions’: Dutton

    premium_icon Tamil family ‘literally costing us millions’: Dutton

    Politics The trial all the way to the High Court and they were not refugees

    Horses not fed enough during driest CQ summer

    premium_icon Horses not fed enough during driest CQ summer

    Crime It was one of our driest summers - and she failed them

    • 12th Sep 2019 12:24 PM