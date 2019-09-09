Menu
Firefighters work to keep fires away from houses in Dorly St Lakes Creek.
GALLERY: Staff capture dramatic photos of Mt Archer bushfire

Aden Stokes
by
9th Sep 2019 1:40 PM
THE Morning Bulletin staff member Russell Prothero and reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner visited the North Rockhampton bushfire front on Sunday night to check on family and friends but also to capture the intensity of the moment.

About 9pm, the blaze crept down Mt Dick and touched on the boundaries of two houses in Dorley St near the Montgomerie St intersection.

Residents flocked to the intersection to watch crews keep the blaze back from their homes.

One household had sprinklers on to keep the ground around their house moist in an effort to deter the fire claiming their home.

The fire took out whole trees as it crept closer to homes but did not cause any damage to the main structures.

Mr Prothero took a series of stunning photos that showed dedicated firefighters protecting houses from the towering flames in the foothills of the Berserker Ranges.

 

Ms Mesner also took dramatic video footage of the powerful blaze.

The fire could be seen across the city, as far out as Lucas St, Gracemere.

 

 

