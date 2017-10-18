Gallery: Standing room only as Rocky home sells for $1M+

PRICE IS RIGHT: This historic Rockhampton home at 165 Caroline St sold for more than $1 million at auction at the weekend.

IT was standing room only as more than 40 people packed in for the highly anticipated auction of one of Rockhampton's most iconic residences on Saturday.

Ray White Rockhampton principal and selling agent David Bell said he was not surprised by the turnout for the sale of 165 Caroline Street, The Range.

Rockhampton real estate agent David Bell.

Mr Bell said the auction attracted four registered bidders and following some spirited bidding the historic property sold under the hammer for more than $1million.

"We conducted 80 inspections over the brisk, highly targeted four-week marketing campaign," Mr Bell said.

He said one of the bidders was a local resident, two were from rural areas and one from Melbourne.

"This extraordinary circa 1885 property really is special," Mr Bell (pictured) said. "It has been flawlessly restored over many decades to retain its charm from a bygone era, whilst being sensitively upgraded to meet the needs for today's busy family."

He said the Rockhampton property market was on the improve.

"It's good," Mr Bell said.