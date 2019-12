Central Queensland Star Wars fans eagerly await the advance screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Wednesday night.

Central Queensland Star Wars fans eagerly await the advance screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Wednesday night.

THE clock struck midnight when Central Queensland’s die hard Star Wars fans attended the advance screening of the series’ final instalment – The Rise of Skywalker.

Movie-goers rushed to BCC Rockhampton ahead of the official release on Thursday.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Adam Driver.