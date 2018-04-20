GALLERY: Stunning coast home beyond compare under the hammer

MAGNIFICENT: Spacious and luxurious property goes to auction.

IMAGINE waking up each day to look out your window and see the picturesque views of the magical Capricorn Coast before your eyes.

The expansive, modern residence of 23 Bartlem St, Yeppoon will be auctioned this Saturday and is a unique home sure to be snatched up.

The prestigious, architecturally designed home has it all when it comes to location, lifestyle and quality.

Just minutes away from the heart of Yeppoon, the property is set on over .2ha (half an acre) with two titles.

Additionally, one title could be approved to be a vacant lot.

With three levels, the home is wrapped with glass windows that capture the breathtaking ocean views of Corio Bay to the north, Yeppoon to the south, and the Keppel Islands to the east.

The top level still looks out to the divine sea landscapes with an open living plan of the massive bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe area, sunken lounge, gymnasium and office.

An open-style modern bathroom is also on the top level with a double shower and spa-pool that provides the ultimate vantage point for taking in the scenery

On the main central level, a wide, slate tiled breezeway entrance paves the way into an expansive open-plan granite floored living, dining room and kitchen. The glossy and sleek kitchen has a steel benchtop with an abundance of bench space, an extremely generous butler's pantry and a bar area.

This floor also contains a striking powder room and laundry.

The front patio has front glass decking with spectacular views. Around the back, a rear outdoor area is nestled in a rainforest garden with timber decking, allowing for al fresco dining and entertaining with guests.

Down on the ground level, another separate living area is tucked away with a full kitchen and bathroom.

Through sliding doors, two queen sized bedrooms open to an entertaining area with a swimming pool, lush rolling lawns and more of the remarkable coastal view which never tires.

The ground level also has a separate, self-contained residence with a living room, dining room and kitchen, shower room and two queen-sized rooms.

Ray White Rockhampton City principal Jade Carr says this home is one not to be missed.

He is expecting a large crowd at the auction this weekend.

AUCTION:

23 Bartlem St, Yeppoon

Auction on-site 11am Saturday

Agent Jade Carr 0439 989 636

