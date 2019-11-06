Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Broadway & Beyond presents Travis Hock.
Broadway & Beyond presents Travis Hock.
News

Gallery: Take a sneak peek at Broadway and Beyond

6th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER the event’s successful debut in 2018, the Broadway and Beyond gala concert returns to the Rockhampton Leagues Club this weekend.

Featuring some of the region’s finest singers, dancers and musicians, Broadway and Beyond is a celebration of musical theatre, cabaret, rock, pop and jazz.

Photos
View Gallery

This year’s performers include Rhonda Janes, Angelo Conway, Amanda and Travis Hock, Brad Villiers and Jacob Goves who’ll join a nine-piece band and an array of dancers.

Audiences will see the singers reprise many of their characters’ hit songs from past local musicals from Wicked to Kinky Boots, Les Miserables to Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar to We Will Rock You and more.

Originally scheduled for one night only, the first show sold out within a week of tickets going on sale, which allowed for a Friday night show to be released along with additional seats for Saturday night.

Broadway and Beyond will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Tickets are available at the club reception or call 4999 2600.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/broadwayandbeyondconcert/.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        premium_icon Hi-tech eye-in-the-sky solution offered for shark control

        Environment An expert says new technology could provide the key to solving shark control problems.

        CCTV footage catches thief in act twice

        premium_icon CCTV footage catches thief in act twice

        News A THIEF who targetted a Yeppoon car yard and service station was caught out by...

        Paddlers head north for Marlin comp

        premium_icon Paddlers head north for Marlin comp

        News A COMBINED mixed crew consisting of six paddlers from Capricorn Coast Outriggers...

        Film role chances for Darumbal and white actors

        premium_icon Film role chances for Darumbal and white actors

        News A Sydney-based director is offering workshops in Rockhampton next Monday, with an...