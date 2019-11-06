Gallery: Take a sneak peek at Broadway and Beyond

AFTER the event’s successful debut in 2018, the Broadway and Beyond gala concert returns to the Rockhampton Leagues Club this weekend.

Featuring some of the region’s finest singers, dancers and musicians, Broadway and Beyond is a celebration of musical theatre, cabaret, rock, pop and jazz.

This year’s performers include Rhonda Janes, Angelo Conway, Amanda and Travis Hock, Brad Villiers and Jacob Goves who’ll join a nine-piece band and an array of dancers.

Audiences will see the singers reprise many of their characters’ hit songs from past local musicals from Wicked to Kinky Boots, Les Miserables to Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar to We Will Rock You and more.

Originally scheduled for one night only, the first show sold out within a week of tickets going on sale, which allowed for a Friday night show to be released along with additional seats for Saturday night.

Broadway and Beyond will be held on Friday and Saturday at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

Tickets are available at the club reception or call 4999 2600.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/broadwayandbeyondconcert/.