GALLERY: The giant military planes soaring into Rocky airport

US Lockheed C-5 Galaxy
US Lockheed C-5 Galaxy Russell Prothero
by Shayla Bulloch

SOME of the biggest aircraft in the world have touched down at Rockhampton Airport with plenty more to come.

Councillor Neil Fisher said the mighty planes were drawing hundreds of excited spectators all craving a glimpse of these impressive machines.

The monster Ukrainian Antonov AN-124 is one of the biggest planes ever built and hit the tarmac in Rocky at the start of the exercise carrying two Boeing CH-47SD Chinook helicopters to the region as part of Exercise Wallaby at Shoalwater Bay.

The giant airlift jet, worth around $130m, is capable of carrying smaller army aircraft and will be back next month.

One keen plane spotter told The Morning Bulletin the huge US Lockheed C-5 Galaxy was currently also stranded at the airport after a malfunction with it's loading ramp hydraulics.

It flew into Rocky to pick up US special operations boats and was scheduled to fly back to San Diego on Wednesday but still remains dormant on the tarmac.

Although Cr Fisher had little detail about this he did say these kinds of aircraft were drawing crowds from all over the state to the region.

"A bus load of children came in from out west to see the planes and also people from Blackwater, Roma and Alpha,” he said.

Cr Fisher said an escapade of troop carriers would land in Rocky from Tuesday including mega planes from Singapore Airlines, Qantas and Air Brunei. The best place to see these mighty planes is on the viewing deck at Rocky airport.

