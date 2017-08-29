GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

ROCKHAMPTON builder Cameron McDouall dubbed his latest renovation as a once in a lifetime experience.

Co-owner and founder of Acute Builders said his team spent four months transforming an old school Queenslander which won Best Home Renovation between $276,000-$575,000 in the 2017 Central Queensland Master Builders awards.

Cameron has been in the building industry for 17 years so he knew the home was unique in design from the beginning.

Co-owner and founder of Acute Builders Cameron McDouall. Shayla Bulloch

Acute Builders took out four awards in the 2015 Master Builders awards but Cameron said he was very pleased with this prestigious win.

He said team at Acute Builders were the perfect people to take on the complicated task of renovating the home nestled in The Range of Rockhampton as they specialised in high standard renovations.

The Agnes St renovation included new flooring and walls, a custom made staircase and handrails, new cladding, decking and a fresh lick of paint.

JAW DROPPING: The before (inset) and after renovation of the Agnes St in The Range which won Acute Builders the Best Home Renovation of 2017 in the Central Queensland Master Builder awards. Peter Eaton

The attic was also completely transformed into a parent's retreat loft with an exquisite bathroom, walk-in robe and a grand stair case leading up into the old ceiling.

"The renovation involved a lot of highly skilled carpentry work which wouldn't be common to find in other tradesmen," Cameron said.

"It was important to keep the authenticity of the old house as it had a lot of old school carpentry."

Cameron said the owners of the home met the builders on site daily tweaking plans and were very happy with the end result.