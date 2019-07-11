Menu
Sally Hancock sent in this photo of Matilda, 3, reading the 'Waltzing Matilda' story book at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
GALLERY: The story behind the winning cover photo

Jack Evans
by
11th Jul 2019 5:17 PM
THERE were almost 100 entrants in this round of The Morning Bulletin's cover photo competition but there can be only one winner.

Today's winner was Sally Hancock with her photo of daughter Matilda, taken on the grass at the Botanical Gardens.

Sally told The Morning Bulletin the three-year-old little online model is already brand rep on Instagram for various businesses.

"I entered her into an online competition to model their beads in a photoshoot when she was about 18 months old and they saw the potential in her,” Sally said

"She has posed and modelled for lots of different businesses since then,”

Narangba accessories, Little Smiles Amber, recently sent Matilda a package to model for them including the outfit, beads the book to create an 'Australian' themed photo.

The result was the new Morning Bulletin cover photo

Matilda also has her own Instagram profile @Sweet_Petite_Matilda

brand reps cover photo instagram model the morning bulletin
