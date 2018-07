L-R Addison Green, Fay Denney, Belinda Riggs and Khloe Riggs at the River Festival.

PEOPLE from around Central Queensland flocked to the Beef Capital on the weekend to enjoy the best of the Rockhampton River Festival 2018.

Check out the gallery below to see if you were snapped.