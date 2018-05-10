Menu
RIDING HIGH: Sam Agius finished third in the junior bull ride at the Mount Morgan Rodeo on Sunday. Chris Ison ROK060518crodeo3
GALLERY: Three milestones at action-packed Mt Morgan rodeo

Pam McKay
10th May 2018 2:15 PM

RODEO: Mount Morgan Rodeo Association secretary Dale Passmore said the town's annual rodeo on Sunday featured three significant milestones.

About 1000 spectators packed into the town's showgrounds for the popular annual event, which attracted 128 competitors for an action-packed program.

Passmore hailed the event a huge success.

"Our competitor numbers were much higher than last year, providing a full day of great entertainment,” he said.

"This year also marked three special occasions.

"Our rodeo contractor, Colin Bell, celebrated his 30th year of running the Mount Morgan rodeo, Tony Ward celebrated his 28th year announcing at the rodeo and the MMRA held its first-ever horse sports event.

"It was held as a lead-up to the main rodeo program, and saw lots of junior riders take the opportunity to ride the rodeo arena and show their skills and horsemanship.”

Shayne Maslin swept the pool in the under-16 horse sports events, taking out the bending race, the figure eight and the barrel race.

Sam Spencer took the honours in the prized event on the rodeo program, the open bull ride.

Clayton Hock won the open saddle bronc.

HORSE SPORTS RESULTS

  • Under-10: Bending race: Lilly Passmore 1, Imogen Lowe 2, Mathew Archinald 3. Figure 8: Mathew Archinald 1, Imogen Lowe 2, Imogen Lowe 3. Barrel race: Mathew Archinald 1 Imogen Lowe 2, Sam Archinald
  • Under-16: Bending race: Shayne Maslin 1, Brooke Passmore 2, Zane Van Hengal 3. Figure 8: Shayne Maslin 1, Holly Cant 2, Zane Van Hengal 3. Barrel race: Shayne Maslin 1, Zane Van Hengal 2, Holly Cant 3
  • Open: Bending race: Danielle Maslin 1, Brooke Booth 2. Figure 8: Danielle Maslin 1, Zane Van Hengal 2, Brooke Booth 3. Barrel race: Zane Van Hengal, Fallon Mullhall, Brooke Booth 3

RODEO RESULTS

  • Open bull ride: Sam Spencer 1
  • Open saddle bronc: Clayton Hock 1
  • Ladies barrel race: Amber Patteson 1, Klancy Higgins 2, Emma Benjamin 3
  • Junior bull ride: Jackson Gray 1, Macaulie Leather 2, Samuel Agius 3
  • Junior barrel race: Klancy Higgins 1, Kasey Bean 2, Kirby Patteson 3
  • Rookie bull ride: Brendan Buckholz 1, Josh Cavanagh and Macaulie Leather
  • Rookie saddle: Lachlan Sullivan 1, Jordan Dodson 2, Cody Zahl 3
  • Steer ride 11-15 years: Eli Toby 1, Jacob Carige and Michael Elder 2
  • Poddy ride under-11: Jacob Ellis 1, Dustin Roots 2, Caydence Fouracre, Kai Everingham, Taj Everingham 3
  • Novice barrel horse: Isobella Large 1, Jema Slotosch 2, Ashleigh Rayner 3
