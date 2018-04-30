Gallery: Tragedy inspires Yeppoon paramedic's wanderlust

You can follow Rachel's adventures on The WildFly on Facebook and @thewildfly on Instagram.

You can follow Rachel's adventures on The WildFly on Facebook and @thewildfly on Instagram. Rachel Schmidt

"THERE are no shortcuts anywhere worth going.”

Not one to live life behind a white picket fence, CQ wanderluster Rachel Schmidt is taking the worlds peaks in her stride.

After the sudden death of a close family member five years ago, Rachel said it sparked a spontaneous decision to buy a camera and see the wild for herself.

"The first multi-day hike I did solo, it was only a 3 day 64km hike in Kosciuszko National Park, but the first night I watched the sun set over this amazing river and camped under a sea of stars next to Australia's second highest mountain, and the only noise was silence,” she said.

"It was this moment I knew this was for me.”

Armed with a backpack, tent and Thermos, this Yeppoon advanced care paramedic with a Bachelor of Health Science (Paramedic) and Cert IV Kinesiology clocked up over 400km of trekking in 2017 alone.

Rachel Schmidt first picked up her camera and hiking boots following the death of a close family friend. Now her love of life and travel has taken her across Australia and the world. Pictured here at Avalanche Peak. Rachel Schmidt

With the motto "landscapes are free” taking her to countless tracks throughout the Australia and the world, Rach is one brave person always up for her next challenge.

"People often ask why I do this. Why not a crystal blue beach, a fancy hotel, new shoes and clothes,” she said.

"Because there is no challenge, no anticipation, no learning curve or taking an easy option.

"Being in the mountains solo teaches you things you cannot learn anywhere else. You completely shut off. No wifi, no television, no reception, no noise. It is never in a comfort zone.

"The weather can make your days out there hell, from heavy rainfalls, unpredicted snow or the blistering sun. There can be unforgiving electrical storms with nowhere to hide.

"Soggy boots, choking mud up to your knees, the heavy pack, relentless mountains, swarms of insects you've never seen before.

"River crossings with no bridges, animals that will kill you, the burn in your legs with every uphill battle, trying to find water, fatigue with kilometres to go.”

But Rachel said it is a something that is "just so worth it”.

"The stars shine so bright it will feel like you could touch them. The kind warm hearted people you meet. Their life stories that inspire you.

"The pricelessness in falling and waking with the sun. The rain pelting down on your tent. Showing a lost stranger the way. The pristine water. The sound of silence. The view at the top.”

Having to eliminate the belief that hiking solo was terribly dangerous for a female was one of Rachel's biggest lesson.

" It was something I was always criticised for,” she said.

"At the end of the day, having fun, meeting other hikers and feeling like I have accomplished something makes me happy.”

The magnificent views from the Annapurna Circuit. Rachel Schmidt

One of the biggest treks in 2017 Rach completed was the Annapura Circuit in Nepal.

"The complete Annapurna Circuit is a 220km hike from Besisihar to Nayapul, encircling the Annapurna Massif in the Annapurna Conservation Area, Nepal. Peaks of 6000-8000m in elevation rise from the Annapurna range with the tenth highest mountain in the world in full view,” she said.

"Temperatures ranged from -15°C to 35°C over sixteen days, with the trail beginning in sub-tropical forests and rice paddies rising to touch the Tibetan plateau and crossing over one of the highest mountain passes in the world, the Thorung-La at 5416m / 17769ft.

"There are some insane landscapes that photographs do not do any justice for and experiences that words cannot describe.”

Not letting her feet do the all talking, Rach has some words of advice for those wanting to give the local and worldwide treks a crack.

"Do your research and be fit enough,” she said.

"Know the right food to pack to tackle the kilometres you are about to face. Learn how to read the weather. Always carry a PLB. Bring a first aid kit. Know what can kill you.

"Get the correct topographic map. Have a GPS. Tell someone with a brain your entire plan.”

And her final piece of advice:

"Money can't buy time and happiness, but it can buy your plane ticket to the mountains.”

RACHEL'S 2017 TREKS