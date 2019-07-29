Menu
BLOOMING LOVELY: Katie Coffee and Skye Flattum.
GALLERY: Tropical Bloom Festival was a blooming success

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Jul 2019 10:05 AM
CELEBRATING art, culture and community, Tropical Bloom Festival was a blooming success over the weekend.

Linda Apps comes to the festival every year from Sydney, and according to the yoga instructor this year's Festival was a "beautiful celebration”.

"People say they love this festival,” she said.

"It's so family oriented and there is so much love. Love for the land and for everyone there.”

With an estimated 1200 people attending the Hedlow Creek festival this year, Linda said the organisers were hoping that next year will be even bigger.

"It (Tropical Bloom) has been going for six years now,” she said.

"It would be really great to see some more locals come out.

"People travel from all over for it.”

