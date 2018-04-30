GALLERY: Tutu and traffic light outfits in fun run

COLOURFUL CREATION: Kelly Ramage got into the "traffic lights” theme at the fun run in Yeppoon on Sunday.

RUNNING: Rhys Williams has clocked his best time of the year to win the 18-plus years male category in the Jason Rich Foundation Yeppoon Fun Run.

The Rockhampton runner was among 189 competitors up bright and early on Sunday to take on the 5km course, which started and finished at the town's outdoor amphitheatre.

The fun run, now in its seventh year, helps raise vital funds to put teenagers through the foundation's defensive driving course.

Williams led from start to finish and completed the course in 17mins 20secs, several minutes ahead of second-placed Jake King and Pete Brady in third.

Rebecca Graham raced to victory in the open female category, ahead of Alice Tucker and Jocelyn Feng.

Williams was pleased with how his race went but was quick to point out it wasn't about winning.

"I was just there to help the community, raise a bit of money and get to the finish line,” he said.

"I did this run last year and it's something I keep on the calendar to do each year.

"I just enjoy running and I love doing any community or charity-based events.”

Williams is now gearing up for the half marathon at the 7 Rocky River Run on May 27.

Tracey Rich, co-founder of the Jason Rich Foundation created in honour of her son who was tragically killed in a car accident in 2009, said conditions were ideal for Sunday's run.

The weather was perfect and a number of entrants embraced the "traffic lights” theme.

"We had a few teams who wore costumes, including some girls who made tutus in red, orange and green.

"One little girl made t-shirts for herself and her dad and tie-died them in the three colours.

"Numbers were down on previous years but it's just getting harder and harder to find a weekend these days where events don't clash.

"Having said that, what we raised on Sunday will help put almost 18 students through our defensive driving course.

"We've had 1450 students through the course now.

"It really is amazing and very satisfying to see what we have achieved. We appreciate that we can't do what we're doing without the help of the local community and the support of local businesses.”

The next fundraiser will be the Jason Rich Foundation Ball at the Yeppoon Town Hall on July 28.

RESULTS