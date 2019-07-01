Gallery: Unicorn Festival brings touch of magic to Rocky

ROCKHAMPTON was treated to a touch of magic yesterday as the Unicorn Festival galloped its way to the Showgrounds.

Dedicated to all things unicorn, the festival came back bigger and better than ever this year, with a range of food and market stalls, face painting and memorabilia all celebrating the mythical creature.

There was something for everyone, with rides, and gifts and customised treats all celebrating Rockhampton's love of our horn-headed friends.

