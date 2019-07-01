Menu
Lana Moyano (left) and Mariana Moyano.
Lana Moyano (left) and Mariana Moyano. Liam Fahey
Gallery: Unicorn Festival brings touch of magic to Rocky

Steph Allen
by
1st Jul 2019 9:20 AM
ROCKHAMPTON was treated to a touch of magic yesterday as the Unicorn Festival galloped its way to the Showgrounds.

Dedicated to all things unicorn, the festival came back bigger and better than ever this year, with a range of food and market stalls, face painting and memorabilia all celebrating the mythical creature.

There was something for everyone, with rides, and gifts and customised treats all celebrating Rockhampton's love of our horn-headed friends.

Check out The Morning Bulletin's gallery here to see if you were snapped at the festival, donned in your best unicorn-themed ensembles.

rockhampton showgrounds unicorn festival
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

