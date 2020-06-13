GALLERY, VIDEO: Rocky’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

Lily Munns, Kathleen Phillips, Bodeen Phillips and James White at the Black Lives Matter protest in Rockhampton

Lily Munns, Kathleen Phillips, Bodeen Phillips and James White at the Black Lives Matter protest in Rockhampton

HUNDREDS of people turned out for the Black Lives Matter protest today in Rockhampton, despite the rainy weather.

The peaceful protest was organised by Rock Naidoc began at Central Park with a march to the Fitzroy Riverbank where speeches, cultural performances and a smoking ceremony took place.

The march was in memory of George Floyd and all Black lives that have been lost in police custody in Australia and around the world.

Police were attendance to the march and it was reported there was no issues.

Jodi Malone brought her family in “Recognition of the changes that need to happen”

“I worry about my children every time I’m not around them,” she said.

“If I cant see them I’m worried about them.”

Black Lives Matter protest in Rockhampton: Central Park

Gail Willey said she’s not too young to understand the significance of Black Lives Matter rallies around the world

“We’re gathering for our culture,” she said.