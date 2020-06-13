Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lily Munns, Kathleen Phillips, Bodeen Phillips and James White at the Black Lives Matter protest in Rockhampton
Lily Munns, Kathleen Phillips, Bodeen Phillips and James White at the Black Lives Matter protest in Rockhampton
News

GALLERY, VIDEO: Rocky’s Black Lives Matter peaceful protest

Vanessa Jarrett
JANN HOULEY
and
13th Jun 2020 2:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of people turned out for the Black Lives Matter protest today in Rockhampton, despite the rainy weather.

The peaceful protest was organised by Rock Naidoc began at Central Park with a march to the Fitzroy Riverbank where speeches, cultural performances and a smoking ceremony took place.

The march was in memory of George Floyd and all Black lives that have been lost in police custody in Australia and around the world.

Police were attendance to the march and it was reported there was no issues.

Jodi Malone brought her family in “Recognition of the changes that need to happen”

“I worry about my children every time I’m not around them,” she said.

“If I cant see them I’m worried about them.”

Gail Willey said she’s not too young to understand the significance of Black Lives Matter rallies around the world

“We’re gathering for our culture,” she said.

Photos
View Gallery
black lives matter black lives matter australia black lives matter protest black lives matter rockhampton george floyd george floyd protests rock naidoc
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motocross club revved up for return of riders

        premium_icon Motocross club revved up for return of riders

        Sport Action returns to Six Mile Raceway after three-month hiatus due to COVID-19.

        CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        premium_icon CQ mine ramps up to full production, employs 430

        Business The Bowen Basin mine was officially opened less than a year ago.

        Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        premium_icon Man still critical in ICU after fatal Midgee crash

        News Police are asking for motorists who might have witnessed the Friday afternoon...

        New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        premium_icon New funding calls for big project at veteran retreat

        News Cockscomb is open to all retired and serving members of our defence forces and...