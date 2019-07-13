Menu
Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront.
Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront.
GALLERY: Visitors are praising Rocky's River Festival

Leighton Smith
13th Jul 2019 1:05 PM
IT MIGHT only be early days, but if you listen to the people on the street, the 2019 Rockhampton River Festival is the best one yet.

Thousands flocked to the Rockhampton CBD and Fitzroy Riverbank last night and again from 10am this morning to marvel at the artistic displays, listen to live music, browse the market stalls and tuck into a variety of delicious food options.

Check out our massive gallery of photographs of people having fun and things you can see and do at the River Festival.

Phene Williams offered a "huge congratulations” to the organisers before sharing some amazing photos she took of the festival last night onto social media this morning.

While she couldn't estimate how many people were there, she described it as being "absolutely packed”.

"The atmosphere was amazing, it was fun, lots of entertainment and they had catered for every age group,” Williams said.

NEON POSE: Visitor to River Festival Phene Williams enjoyed the sights and activities on offer.
NEON POSE: Visitor to River Festival Phene Williams enjoyed the sights and activities on offer.

"Plenty of food stalls even though there were still massive line ups and the Ferris wheel was very popular.

"I was thinking about going back tonight with my good camera as there is so much to take photos of.”

Ms Williams strongly recommended people come along to check out the festival.

"Parking wasn't too bad either. We walked from St Paul's Cathedral but it wasn't too much of a hassle,” Ms Williams said.

Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront.
Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront.

"The markets were great, the kids loved the ladies on stilts and the indigenous dancers was great to watch as well.

"The different stages with different entertainers was excellent as well.”

Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront.
Rockhampton RiverFest 2019, Friday night on the riverfront.

More to follow.

