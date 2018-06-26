GALLERY: Wanderers men, women score wins in CQ League

HOCKEY: Star striker Cassidy Knuth bagged a hat-trick for Wanderers in their 4-nil win over CQ League frontrunners Southern Suburbs at the weekend.

The two teams have won two games apiece in their meetings this season, with Souths sitting two games clear of Wanderers on top of the ladder.

The result also went the way of Wanderers in the A-grade men's clash.

Despite scoring in the first five minutes of the game, Souths were unable to contain the reigning champions who ran out 8-1 winners.

Wanderers men's coach Aaron Harmsworth praised his young quartet of Callum White, Reagan Weatherhead, Cooper Johnson and Clayton Evans.

"We had four of our more senior players out and it was a good opportunity for these young fellas to step up - and they did.

Young gun Callum White played well for Wanderers. Allan Reinikka ROK230618ahockey5

"We've got plenty of depth, with some very handy A2 players who can step up for us.

"That result was pretty good for the confidence and it was a really good night for the club to get two good wins against quality opposition.”

Wanderers women's coach Steven Evans was expecting a tough game on Saturday and he did not put any undue pressure on his team.

"We've had a few ordinary weeks and I told them to just go out and enjoy the game and that's what they did,” he said.

"It was a good result. Our defence was really solid and we got a couple of breakaway goals.

"Souths had opportunities as well but it was one of those games where things went our way instead of theirs.

"Cassidy Knuth was good up front, scoring three goals, and all our defence scrambled well with Charni Greening having a great game in the goal.”

Southern Suburbs' player Brianna Richards tries to work through the Wanderers' defence. Allan Reinikka ROK230618ahockey2

Souths coach Lisa Morgan said there were still positives to come out of the game.

"I was pleased with the way the girls just kept trying and stayed positive,” she said.

"We had 13 corners to their one so the fact we're generating opportunities is a good thing.

"We're still in first but it would have been nice to get that one to have a little more breathing space.

"I think Wanderers just wanted it a bit more than we did tonight.”

Morgan said midfielder Brianna Richards was one of Souths' best and also applauded the performance of opposition goalie Greening.

