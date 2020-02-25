GALLERY: Weekend wet challenges riders at CQ Champs

STRONG LEAD: Senior women’s winner Tahlia Drew sends the mud flying as she tears around Six Mile Raceway on the second day of racing in the CQ Motocross Championships. Pictures: Allan Reinikka

MOTOCROSS: Wet weather meant that only three of four rounds of racing could be completed at the weekend’s CQ Championships.

About 200 riders turned out for the opening leg of the regional series, which was hosted by Rockhampton Motocross Club at Six Mile Raceway.

Heavy rain meant racing was called off after the first round on Saturday afternoon.

A group of volunteers, led by club president Peter Dark, worked late into the night to ensure the event could continue on Sunday.

Club media officer Mitchell Dark was part among them, and said it was a “huge effort”.

“The track crew were out there until 10.30, 11 o’clock at night re-prepping the track so it was rideable,” he said.

“There was a lot of water… so a lot of the work involved pushing sludge off the track.”

Mitchell said the wet weather meant it was hard work for the riders.

“It made things pretty challenging,” he said.

Logan Downing on track on Sunday.

“The wet definitely slows the pace down a lot and really limits the riders’ ability to use the full track.

“Once it starts raining it’s only two lines in most areas of the track that you can use.”

Mitchell said despite the conditions, there was still some “top-tier racing” across the 13 classes.

Deacon Paice, one of two riders from Western Australia, took out the mini lites 12 to under-16 years class.

Mitchell said the feedback from competitors was positive.

“They were all super happy with the venue,” he said.

“They said the track was the best it could have been with the conditions we had, and they were impressed at the work the track crew put in to get them riding again.”

Mitchell said he expected to see some of the weekend’s competitors back on the raceway for the Australian Junior Motocross championships in July.