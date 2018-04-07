Gallery: Were you snapped at CapriCon?

IF you aren't there already, get down to the Rockhampton Region Library to join in with hundreds of people celebrating all things pop culture CapriCon.

People from all over Central Queensland have converged on the even that many are saying is the biggest yet.

Last year over 6,500 people attended the convention, which is held at the Rockhampton Regional Library precinct.

The CapriCon Steampunk and Pop Culture convention will include celebrity guests, futuristic technology, incredible photo opportunities and much, much more.

Check out the massive program below:

Contributed

All sorts of unique costumes were spotted along with Australian celebrities including John Jarratt of Wolf Creek fame.

Leighton Smith

The Morning Bulletin had a chat with Mr Jarratt along with some of the costumed punters to find out why people love dressing up and why this event is growing from strength to strength.

Representing the Steam Punk sub-genre of cos play, Scott Harney, 26, said he was dressed as "no one in particular” but referred to his outfit as Steam Punk Adventurer #3.

STEAM PUNK: Scott Harney, 26, dressed as Steam Punk Adventurer #3. Leighton Smith

Rockhampton High School student Jordon Cullen, 13, came to the convention dressed as Negan from the cult television series The Walking Dead.

Leighton Smith

Dressed as a wizard, Bernard Molloy, 48, hoped to score top points as best dressed with his handmade costume.

Bernard Molloy, 48, hand made a significant portion of his wizard costume. Leighton Smith

Rockhampton Regiona Councillors Sherri Rutherford and Drew Wickerson got into the spirit of things, donning costumes from Star Wars and The Pirates of the Caribbean.

Leighton Smith

Leighton Smith