Rocky Show - Noel Stollznow at the Rockhampton Show.
Rocky Show - Noel Stollznow at the Rockhampton Show.
Gallery: Were you snapped at the Show or Super Fair?

Steph Allen
15th Jun 2018 12:09 PM

TODAY is the last day of the Rockhampton Agricultural Show and the Rockhampton Super Fair.

Despite a tumultuous beginning to the opening of both shows, there are talks to put differences aside and negotiate for a reunited show next year.

Crowds have turned out and enjoyed what each event had to offer, whether it be animals, shows and arts and crafts or rides, games and show bags.

Check out the gallery below to see if you were snapped at one of the week's events.

funtime festival fantastic rockhampton agriculture show rockhampton show rockhampton super fair
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

