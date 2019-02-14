GALLERY: Whales put on a show at the Keppels on last day

STUNNING: Two whales put on an incredible show for Capricorn Adventist Retirement Village staff.

THE CAPRICORN Adventist Retirement Village staff were delighted with a stunning display from the whales around the Keppels.

The staff were aboard the Freedom Fast Cats whale watching tour in November 2018.

Julieann Rhodes entered her photos from the trip in The Morning Bulletin's Facebook Cover Photo Competition.

Juilieann Rhodes captured some stunning images of whales breeching off Great Keppel Island. Contributed

Ms Rhodes, a Yeppoon local, said it was her first time whale watching and it was "amazing”.

"Can”t believe how lucky I was to see what I saw, she said.

The tour she was on was the last one for the season.

She said the staff were blown away with the display they shared.

Watching from the far side of Great Keppel Island, two whales breeched in and out of the water for half an hour.

"It was just one after another..... It was fantastic, they put on such a show for us,” she said.

Most people on the tour had never been on a whale watching tour before and it was great to see it not far from home.

"Everyone expects to go have to go to Hervey Bay but we've got it all here in our backyard,” Ms Rhodes said.

See more photos from the competition on page 10